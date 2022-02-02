FERC Says It Properly Claimed Authority Over LNG Facility

By Clark Mindock (February 2, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it properly claimed authority over a natural gas processing facility in Puerto Rico, as some of the liquefied natural gas received there is vaporized before being transported through a short pipeline. FERC told the D.C. Circuit Tuesday that it reasonably interpreted the Natural Gas Act and applied its precedents when concluding that the New Fortress Energy Inc. LNG import facility qualifies under the agency's jurisdiction since it is connected by a 75-foot pipe that feeds an adjacent Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority power plant. The agency said it enjoys sole authority over LNG terminals and...

