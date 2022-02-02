Feds Push To Stay Diversity Visa Orders For DC Circ. Fight

By Alyssa Aquino (February 2, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has urged two D.C. judges to pause orders requiring the processing of over 10,000 diversity visas that have been on hold throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was taking the orders up to the D.C. Circuit. Federal attorneys argued Tuesday that the appeals court would probably reverse the orders, which were issued by Judges Amit Mehta and Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in two separate tranches of litigation brought by winners of the 2020 and 2021 diversity visa lottery. But allowing the orders to move forward while the appeals unfold risked...

