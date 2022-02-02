Investor Actions Plunged In '21 Though A SPAC Boom Looms

By Dean Seal (February 2, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- Just two years out from a record high, securities class action filings fell a whopping 35% in 2021 due in large part to a slump in claims tied to mergers and acquisitions, though litigation over special purpose acquisition companies is on the rise, according to a report released Wednesday. Cornerstone Research and the Stanford Law School Securities Class Action Clearinghouse said in their annual report that investors launched 218 new securities class action cases across federal and state courts during the year, down from 333 filings the previous year and an all-time high of 427 actions filed in 2019. Overall filings are now...

