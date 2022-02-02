5th Circ. Urged To Revive Texas' School Mask Mandate Ban

By Michelle Casady (February 2, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges was told during oral arguments Wednesday that a group of medically vulnerable Texas children who secured a permanent injunction against the governor's ban on school mask mandates lack standing and should have their lawsuit dismissed and the injunction undone. Assistant Solicitor General Eric J. Hamilton, arguing on behalf of Texas, focused his arguments on redressability, saying that the children made a fatal error by suing the state's attorney general, because he can do nothing — including mandating masks in schools — to provide relief for their alleged injury. Only the school districts, which are not...

