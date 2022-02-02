Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Urged To Revive Texas' School Mask Mandate Ban

By Michelle Casady (February 2, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges was told during oral arguments Wednesday that a group of medically vulnerable Texas children who secured a permanent injunction against the governor's ban on school mask mandates lack standing and should have their lawsuit dismissed and the injunction undone.

Assistant Solicitor General Eric J. Hamilton, arguing on behalf of Texas, focused his arguments on redressability, saying that the children made a fatal error by suing the state's attorney general, because he can do nothing — including mandating masks in schools — to provide relief for their alleged injury. Only the school districts, which are not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!