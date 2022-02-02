Chemical Powerhouses Can't Shake NJ Pollution Complaints

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 2, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- DuPont, Solvay and other chemical powerhouses must face pollution lawsuits brought by southern New Jersey residents who live near the companies' plants, a federal judge ruled Wednesday after concluding that the claims were adequately pled for the most part. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman rejected the defendants' arguments that the residents didn't sufficiently allege their ailments were caused by the companies and that they were actually exposed to toxins. The judge noted that the case record included evidence of the homes' proximity to the manufacturing facilities and included a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection report indicating that the companies...

