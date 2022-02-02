Chancery Taps 4 Firms To Lead Emergent Investor Suits

By Jeff Montgomery (February 2, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz, Berman Tabacco, Saxena White and Lieff Cabraser were tapped Wednesday to lead a consolidated Delaware Chancery Court action seeking derivative damages from directors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for massive COVID vaccine quality control breakdowns that have cost the company hundreds of millions since 2020. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn appointed the four firms as co-lead counsel for a case accusing nine directors of Maryland-based Emergent — including its current CEO and past CEO and founder — of fiduciary duty breaches, unjust enrichment, corporate waste and, in the case of CEO Robert G. Kramer, insider trading. The vice chancellor also...

