Senators Call On Biden To Address Unfair EU Digital Laws

By Grace Dixon (February 2, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- Senate Finance Committee leaders urged the Biden administration to push back on two European Union rules aimed at reeling in tech giants, claiming the policies single out American companies for discrimination while handing advantages to Chinese and Russian competitors. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, urged President Joe Biden and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to push back on portions of the legislation that would impose strict limits on American tech companies such as Google and Apple, before the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act are finalized. "Given the global nature of the internet, we are concerned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS