Loot Crate's Ex-Owners Sue Buyer Over Unpaid Sales Taxes

By Leslie Pappas (February 2, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The bankrupt former owners of pop culture collectible subscription service Loot Crate sued the company that bought their business in a 2019 Chapter 11 bankruptcy, claiming Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court that the buyer owes them at least $3.5 million for not paying prepetition sales tax obligations as promised. In a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, debtors Old LC Inc., Old LC Holdings Inc., Old LCF Inc. and Old LC Parent Inc. sued the purchaser, The Loot Company, seeking damages for breach of contract, equitable subordination and fraud. The New York-based buyer has defaulted...

