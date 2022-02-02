Jet Owner's Chapter 11 Better Than Foreclosure, Judge Says

By Rick Archer (February 2, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has denied lender FitzWalter Capital Partners' motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of the owner of two jets leased to Vietnam Airlines, saying the bankruptcy appears to be a better deal for creditors than letting FitzWalter foreclose on the jets. In an order issued Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones denied FitzWalter's motion to dismiss the bankruptcy filing of JPA No. 111 Co. Ltd. and a related company, saying that by blocking a "fast-track foreclosure" by FitzWalter, the Chapter 11 will likely result in higher recoveries for all creditors. "At bottom, the court finds that...

