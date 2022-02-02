Forklift Co. Says Offit Kurman Errors Worsened Owners' Split

By Matthew Santoni (February 2, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Offit Kurman attorneys left out part of a shareholder agreement for a Philadelphia-area forklift company and recommended an unnecessary bankruptcy, which exacerbated the messy breakup of the two brothers who shared ownership and cost the company in court when it tried to buy out one brother's shares, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based Delaware Valley Lift Truck Inc. said the 2008 shareholder agreement between John W. "Jack" Meyer and his brother, Jim Meyer, left out part of the calculations they wanted for determining the value of their shares and some procedures for breaking deadlocks. So when...

