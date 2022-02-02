EPA Asks Court To OK $4.1 Deal With Alcoa And Howmet

By Morgan Conley (February 2, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked an Illinois federal court Wednesday to sign off on a deal in which Alcoa Corp. and Howmet Aerospace agreed to foot an estimated $4.1 million tab for cleaning up hazardous waste at a former aluminum manufacturing plant in East St. Louis. The EPA asked the court to sign off on the consent decree that was filed alongside the government's complaint in December now that the window for the public to weigh in on the arrangement has closed without any comments being received. The two companies, which are successors to Alcoa Inc., agreed to pay for...

