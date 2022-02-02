2nd Circ. Says CIA Can Hide Details On Interrogation Program

By Daniel Wilson (February 2, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday overturned a ruling directing the CIA to publicly release certain information related to the agency's post-9/11 interrogation program, saying the agency had properly protected those details as a national security issue. The CIA had correctly invoked an exemption to the Freedom of Information Act in response to a request from the American Civil Liberties Union for documents referenced in a U.S. Senate report on the CIA's "detention and interrogation" program following the 9/11 terror attacks, the three-judge panel ruled. "We agree with the CIA that Exemption 1 requires withholding certain information the district court ordered disclosed,"...

