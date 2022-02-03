GAO Says VA Reasoning Was Sound In $735M IT Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (February 3, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office denied Halfaker and Associates LLC's protest over a $735 million U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract awarded to Liberty IT Solutions LLC, finding that the higher price for the contract was justified. In a report dated Jan. 19 but released Wednesday, the GAO denied Halfaker's challenge to the contract award for developing digital services for the VA's Office of Information and Technology. The GAO said the VA was right in its assessment that Liberty's proposal was of better value than Halfaker's. The VA went with Liberty's $735 million proposal for the contract instead of Halfaker's $500 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS