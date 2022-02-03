Appeals Court Releases Fla. County From Child Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 3, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court has dismissed a mother's claims that Broward County is liable for the "dangerous environment" that forced her son to pedal out of a bike lane and into the street, where a car rear-ended him, ruling that the municipality has sovereign immunity. The three-judge panel said Wednesday that Christina Manarite can't sue the South Florida county for negligence because it has immunity from liability tort claims. The order overturned a trial court judge's decision that more or less said Broward County wasn't entitled to immunity. Manarite claims her son was cycling south on West 136th Ave. on...

