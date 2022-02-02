Rosenworcel Wants Ringless Voicemail To Fall Under TCPA

By Nadia Dreid (February 2, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- The new head of the Federal Communications Commission has proposed a policy change that would make it easier to go after those who pester consumers with so-called ringless voicemails by classifying them as telemarketing calls that require consent to make. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel put the idea before her fellow commissioners Tuesday. The declaratory order would see the agency begin classifying the straight-to-voicemail messages as a type of call, thereby making it fall under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Should the commission accept the idea, the commissioner said the change would "continue to empower consumers to choose which parties they give...

