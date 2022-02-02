Defense Industry's Health Given Failing Grade Amid COVID-19

By Daniel Wilson (February 2, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- A defense contracting industry group gave the health of the defense industrial base a failing grade in a report Wednesday, pointing to issues such as a large drop in productive capacity as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The National Defense Industrial Association scored the perceived health of the defense industrial base, or DIB, at 69 out of 100 in its "Vital Signs" annual report covering 2021, the first "less than passing" grade the NDIA has given in the three years it has published the report, it said. That composite score, down from the 72 score in the NDIA's 2020 report, is collated from...

