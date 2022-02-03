5th Circ. Judge Questions FERC Input In Gas Bankruptcies

By Keith Goldberg (February 3, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit judge on Thursday fretted that giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission an official say-so in whether gas transportation contracts can be shed in bankruptcy would gum up the reorganization process. FERC is appealing a bankruptcy court's 2020 decision that allowed driller Ultra Resources Inc. to reject a gas transportation contract with a pipeline company without the agency's approval. The agency argues that since the contract was filed with FERC, it has concurrent jurisdiction with the bankruptcy court over whether the contract can be rejected. It's a legal position FERC has increasingly taken in gas and electricity company bankruptcies,...

