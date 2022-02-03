Atty Says Query About Missing 401(k) Money Got Her Fired

By Abby Wargo (February 3, 2022, 1:14 PM EST) -- An attorney slapped a firm she used to work for with a federal benefits lawsuit in Tennessee federal court, claiming she got fired after noticing that her 401(k) contributions were disappearing and asking the firm for an explanation. Tess Heisserer sued Atlanta-based law firm NDH LLC on Wednesday, claiming it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to place contributions deducted from her paychecks into a retirement fund and retaliating against her after she tried to figure out what was happening. "Ms. Heisserer never received any disciplinary action while at NDH," according to the complaint. "Ms. Heisserer was terminated...

