Calif. Boutique Cannabis Law Firm Expands To NY

By Sarah Jarvis (February 3, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Law Offices of Omar Figueroa Inc. PC, a California-based cannabis, hemp and psychedelic-focused firm, has expanded to New York, where it will offer an array of services ranging from application development to intellectual property and policy advocacy. The new branch officially opened Wednesday and will be staffed by senior associate Andrew Kingsdale, who will handle work in the areas of corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory compliance, among other things. He told Law360 his time working in California will allow him to bring best practices to clients in New York. "Our firm really prides itself on serving businesses that...

