NJ Diocese Blasts Abuse Claimants Over Ch. 11 Discovery

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 2, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- A bankrupt New Jersey Catholic diocese slammed the barrage of discovery requests it received from sex abuse claimants seeking a bigger payout from its Chapter 11 case, arguing Wednesday that they're trying to stall approval of an insurance settlement that will help compensate the victims. During a status conference before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr., diocese attorney Richard D. Trenk of Trenk Isabel PC bemoaned the "voluminous" discovery requests, including subpoenas for 73 depositions of parish officials, as the parties continue to fight over compensation for the claimants. The discovery bids followed the breakdown of mediation talks last Saturday...

