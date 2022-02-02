COVID App Makers Can't Revive Antitrust Suit Against Apple

By Lauren Berg (February 2, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- A group of app developers can't revive their antitrust claims accusing Apple Inc. of blocking competing coronavirus-tracking apps from its App Store, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the complaint doesn't identify a plausible relevant market or an antitrust injury. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen denied developer Jeffrey D. Isaacs, Coronavirus Reporter and CALID Inc.'s motion for reconsideration of a November order dismissing the proposed class action, finding that the plaintiffs didn't bring any fresh arguments as to why its "institutional app market" should be considered a plausible market for its antitrust theory. "In moving for reconsideration, plaintiffs fail...

