Pa. Hits Pipeline Co. With Criminal Charges Over Explosion

By Matthew Santoni (February 2, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners LP was criminally charged with violating Pennsylvania's Clean Streams Law by failure to control erosion along its Revolution Pipeline, culminating in a September 2018 landslide and pipeline rupture that caused a fiery explosion in Beaver County, the state Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday. ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC, which built the 43-mile, 24-inch-wide gas pipeline across four southwest Pennsylvania counties, faces nine charges of violations of the Clean Streams Law for an alleged failure to use proper erosion control measures during construction of the pipeline. Those alleged violations increased runoff into local streams and contributed to...

