USA Gymnastics Cleared To Begin Ch. 11 Claim Processing

By Vince Sullivan (February 2, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- USA Gymnastics, the national governing body of competitive gymnastics, received approval Wednesday from an Indiana bankruptcy judge to commence the processing of sex abuse claims under its confirmed Chapter 11 plan, allowing it to begin the administration of a $380 million trust fund created for those claimants. During a video conference hearing, USA Gymnastics attorney Catherine L. Steege of Jenner & Block LLP said the trustee appointed to oversee and administer the fund has received the information necessary to begin sending out notices to all the abuse claimants so he can start the process of allocating the funds in the trust....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS