4th Circ. Affirms Ex-Coal Mining Co. VP's 3-Year Tax Sentence

By Theresa Schliep (February 3, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- A coal mining equipment company executive who used retirement funds to pay company taxes was properly sentenced to three years in prison, the Fourth Circuit said, finding her sentence was properly enhanced for abusing her fiduciary duty to the U.S. Teresa Blankenship Barringer's prison sentence for failing to remit payroll taxes for J&R Manufacturing Inc. and making false statements to federal agents was correctly enhanced, the appeals court said in a published opinion Wednesday. Barringer was in a position of trust to the federal government in that she was responsible for ensuring the company's tax compliance, making the sentence enhancement for...

