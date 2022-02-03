FordHarrison Adds Senior Airline Exec To Fla. Office

By Beverly Banks (February 3, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- FordHarrison LLP has hired a former labor relations executive from Spirit Airlines with more than two decades of experience advising the airline industry in contract negotiations with unions to join the firm and its consulting group in West Palm Beach, Florida. Susan Kramer joined FordHarrison's employment law practice and F&H Solutions Group on Jan. 3 as a management-side labor consultant. She previously worked for six and a half years as a labor relations director for Spirit Airlines, helping to negotiate collective bargaining agreements with unions representing pilots, flight attendants and ramp service workers. Kramer told Law360 on Thursday that she made...

