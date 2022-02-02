Georgia Public Utility Can't Ax Pollution Suit, 11th Circ. Told

By Morgan Conley (February 2, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Georgia man bringing a proposed class action alleging dozens of companies are responsible for "forever chemicals" polluting local drinking water has urged the Eleventh Circuit to reject a utility's contention that it is immune from public nuisance claims, arguing the district court's order isn't yet appealable. Jarrod Johnson told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that it should dismiss Dalton Utilities' appeal challenging the lower court's refusal to find the utility is immune from a nuisance abatement claim based on sovereign immunity grounds, saying the circuit court lacks jurisdiction over the non-final order. But, in the event the court agrees to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS