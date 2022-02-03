Feds Say Verizon Worker Put Boats, Steak On Corporate Card

By Max Jaeger (February 3, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Ohio Verizon worker used a company credit card to pay for resort and steakhouse trips, then made bogus purchase orders to obtain boats and a motorcycle after Verizon fired him, the Justice Department said Wednesday as it announced a much-delayed fraud indictment. Jeremie Adam Elkins, 44, of Newark, Ohio, is also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony, according to an indictment, which was returned following delays because five members of the grand jury contracted COVID-19 early in the new year. According to the indictment, Elkins worked for Verizon as a network engineer...

