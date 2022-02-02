Feds Want Solar Co.'s Mass. Offshore Wind Suit To Blow Over

By Hailey Konnath (February 2, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. government urged a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday to toss a solar developer's challenge to federal approvals for the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the country, arguing that the company doesn't have standing to sue over the project. The government said that Allco Renewable Energy Ltd. and owner Thomas Melone haven't pointed to any actual or imminent economic harm they would suffer as a result of the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts. Instead, Allco's suit rests on the "theoretical possibility that the challenged government actions might set into motion a series of events that could, at...

