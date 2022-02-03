Lack Of ID Theft Dooms Medical Data Breach Suit, Judge Says

By Allison Grande (February 3, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- A New York magistrate judge on Wednesday recommended axing a putative class action over a data breach at medical management company Practicefirst, finding that the plaintiffs' allegations that their information had been exposed but not yet misused failed to clear the injury bar set by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent TransUnion ruling. The lawsuit arose after Professional Business Systems, which does business as Practicefirst Medical Management Solutions and PBS Medcode Corp., disclosed a data breach in December 2020 that exposed the personal information of more than 1.2 million patients of medical providers who used the company's billing, credentialing, tax preparation and...

