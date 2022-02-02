FCC Nom Has Vote Canceled, But New Hearing Scheduled

By Kelcee Griffis (February 2, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- Democratic FCC nominee Gigi Sohn did not get a committee vote Wednesday as previously scheduled and instead will be getting a second full committee hearing next week. According to notices from the Senate Commerce Committee, panel chairwoman Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., nixed the Wednesday morning vote on passing Sohn's nomination along to the full chamber after Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., was hospitalized due to a stroke. Instead of rescheduling the vote, the committee will put Sohn in the hot seat again, a move that will force her to face questions over her controversial ethics agreements. A committee spokesperson said late Tuesday that "while the speedy recovery...

