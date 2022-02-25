American Airlines Seeks Dismissal Of Suit Over Cuba Airport

By Nathan Hale (February 25, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Miami man suing American Airlines Inc. over its use of Cuba's main airport — which he claims the Castro regime stole from his family — argued Friday that a Florida federal court erred when it found in a similar case that claimants needed to have U.S. citizenship by 1996 to be able to bring such claims under the Helms-Burton Act. The argument attacking plaintiff José Ramon López Regueiro's standing to bring his suit was one of several raised in American Airlines' motion to dismiss that were debated during a Zoom hearing before Miami-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis. She...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS