Simpson-Led Stonepeak Grabs $14B For Infrastructure Fund

By Benjamin Horney (February 2, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, said Wednesday it has finalized its fourth fund after collecting $14 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in areas including transportation and clean energy transition. The fund, called Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV, will follow in the footsteps of prior Stonepeak vehicles by investing in North American assets, including in the above-mentioned industries, as well as in areas like communications and logistics, according to a statement. Roughly 40% of the fund's overall capital has already been committed across 10 investments, including in deals with New Jersey-based Astound Broadband and...

