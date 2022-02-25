6 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Opinions To Read Now

By Jimmy Hoover (February 25, 2022, 10:54 AM EST) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court, spent eight years as a federal trial court judge in Washington, D.C., where she handled high-profile showdowns between Congress and the White House, major rulemaking challenges and the notorious "Pizzagate" case. President Biden nominated D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP) A former clerk to outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer, Judge Jackson was first appointed to D.C.'s federal district court by President Barack Obama in 2013 and spent the better part of a decade handling a wide variety of criminal...

