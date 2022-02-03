7th Circ. Scolds VA For 'Runaround' In Worker Malpractice Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 3, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit revived a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employee's malpractice lawsuit against the agency, which the court said gave him the "runaround," finding he is allowed to pursue federal claims of poor medical care even after the U.S. Department of Labor denied his initial claim that his injuries were caused by a workplace accident. Writing for a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Frank H. Easterbrook on Wednesday shot down the government's argument as seeking an "extravagant outcome" that would stop federal workers from suing the U.S. under the Federal Employees' Compensation Act in situations where they first mistakenly thought...

