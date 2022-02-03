The Term: Can Harvard Save Affirmative Action?

Law360 (February 3, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Harvard admissions case taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court could see the court's conservative majority overrule more than 40 years of precedent by ending affirmative action in higher education. Can America's preeminent school save its race-conscious admissions process? @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, Jimmy and Natalie welcome Law360's senior Boston courts reporter Chris Villani to discuss challenges to admissions processes...

