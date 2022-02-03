Texas Startup Pledges $750M For Rent-To-Own Home Options

By McCord Pagan (February 3, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- Pathway Homes launched Thursday with $750 million in tow as the Dallas-based rent-to-own housing company looks to make a challenging real estate market more accessible. The company said in a statement that it aims to help people facing rising home prices, low supply and competitive housing markets. The company was formed by ResiLabs, a partnership made with Regis Group, Fifth Wall and Invitation Homes Inc., it said. Separately Thursday, Invitation Homes said it provided $250 million in equity capital to help launch Pathway and that it will provide maintenance and other services for houses of the company. The amount contributed by...

