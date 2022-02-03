Venice Wins Bid To Expand Case In €125M Swaps Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 3, 2022, 5:07 PM GMT) -- A judge allowed Venice to expand its defense on Thursday against a lawsuit brought by Italian banks seeking to recoup €125 million ($143 million) worth of securities deals, saying the city can bring a deal with Bear Stearns into the mix. High Court Judge Simon Picken ruled that the municipality should be allowed to add a new limb of its defense against a lawsuit from Banca Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Dexia Crediop SpA. The lenders are suing to enforce a deal under which they sold €125 million of interest rate swaps to Venice as part of its plan to restructure debt after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS