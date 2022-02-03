Lifetime Ban For Shkreli Means Lifetime Ban, FTC Says

By Bryan Koenig (February 3, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- Martin Shkreli cannot hide beyond First Amendment assertions against a lifetime ban from the pharmaceutical industry for antitrust violations, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general told a New York federal judge Wednesday, because the whole point is to prevent future illegal conduct. Responding to the incarcerated "pharma bro's" objections to the terms of the proposed ban after U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote faulted him for blocking generic rivals of the lifesaving drug Daraprim while raising the price 4,000%, the enforcers said that they'd made "minor" tweaks in response to some of Shkreli's concerns, including adding language making clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS