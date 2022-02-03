Colo. Official Wants Challenge To Native Mascot Ban Tossed

By Andrew Westney (February 3, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Colorado official has urged a federal judge to toss a suit seeking to undo a state ban on Native American mascots, saying the group and individuals that brought the suit don't have enough of a connection to the ban to give them standing. A group called the Native American Guardian's Association and several individual plaintiffs are seeking to lift Colorado's general prohibition on Native American-themed mascots in its public schools, claiming that the law — intended to combat damaging stereotypes of Native Americans — didn't allow positive imagery and is racially discriminatory in violation of the U.S. Constitution. In a...

