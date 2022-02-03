Texas Panel Revives Roofer's Challenges To Adjusting Laws

By Eli Flesch (February 3, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court revived a roofing company's constitutional challenges to Texas laws prohibiting roofing contractors from also acting as public insurance adjusters on the same claim, a ruling that sent the challenges back to trial court. Roofing company Stonewater argued that the Texas laws were unconstitutionally vague because it could not know with any certainty what kind of statements it or any other roofing contractor could make without being in violation of the prohibitions. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The panel of Seventh Court of Appeals judges said Wednesday that Stonewater Roofing had leveled proper allegations against the Texas Department of Insurance...

