Commodities Trader Defends $4.5M Oil Refund To 5th Circ.

By Theresa Schliep (February 3, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- A commodities trader on Thursday defended its $4.5 million IRS refund for fees paid on crude oil exports to the Fifth Circuit, saying in oral arguments that a lower court correctly determined the fee constituted an unconstitutional export tax. A Texas federal court correctly awarded Trafigura Trading LLC the refund and found the excise tax on crude oil exports doesn't pass muster under the U.S. Constitution's export clause, Steven Jon Knight of Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry, who is representing the company, told the Fifth Circuit. The charge under Internal Revenue Code Section 4611(b) is based on the quantity of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS