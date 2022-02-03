Excess Insurers Seek To Escape $2.8M Bridge Work Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (February 3, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- Two excess insurers should have no duty to defend or indemnify a demolition subcontractor that faces a claim of more than $2.85 million over its work on a Florida interstate's concrete bridge deck, the insurers told a Florida federal court. Evanston Insurance Co. and Markel American Insurance Co. said Wednesday in a declaratory action against the insured subcontractor, Sonny Glasbrenner Inc., and the construction company working on the bridge, Cone & Graham Inc., that limits under SGI's primary policies have not been exhausted yet. If they were exhausted, the excess insurers said, property damage exclusions in the excess policies bar coverage...

