3rd Circ. Won't Disturb Prison Term Over Computer Hacking

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 3, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upheld a 94-month prison sentence for a computer engineer who hacked into two telecommunications companies' networks, saying his "unsuccessful attempt" to persuade a judge that he didn't cause $3 million in losses didn't make his guilty plea "unknowing." In a precedential opinion, the three-judge panel rejected Ankur Agarwal's appeal, asking the court to vacate or decrease the sentence he received for violations of the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and aggravated identity theft. "Agarwal argued that his plea was unknowing because he could not have reasonably foreseen the nearly $3,000,000 in losses that would be...

