Ga. Judges Revive Claims Against Public Defender Council

By Rosie Manins (February 3, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals revived a legal malpractice case against the Georgia Public Defender Council on Thursday, reversing a lower court's dismissal of it based on a sovereign immunity argument that was never raised. A three-judge appellate panel found a state trial court wrongly determined in February 2021 that the council was immune to professional negligence claims associated with a staff attorney's representation of Jessica Alred, who spent three months in jail due to a series of slip-ups. The panel said Alred's case alleging malpractice by public defender Carmen Love, who was appointed to represent her on felony fraud charges,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS