Uber Escapes Wrongful Death Suit Over Murdered Driver

By Mike Curley (February 3, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday threw out a suit alleging Uber Technologies Inc. and one of its subsidiaries failed to protect a driver who was murdered by a passenger, saying the attack was not foreseeable and the court would be overstepping by imposing a duty on Uber to perform similar background checks on riders as it does its drivers. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake dismissed without prejudice a suit by the family and estate of Beaudouin Tchakounte against Uber and Rasier LLC, finding the ride-sharing company did not owe a duty of care to its drivers to prevent such...

