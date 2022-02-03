TerraForm Ex-Stockholders Sue Brookfield Over 'Unfair' Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 3, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- Former stockholders of renewable energy company TerraForm Power Inc. have sued Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and several affiliates in Delaware's Court of Chancery for "repeated exploitation" of TerraForm's minority stockholders and Brookfield's "unfair acquisition" of TerraForm shares in 2020. In a redacted 109-page complaint made public late Wednesday, plaintiffs led by the City of Dearborn Police and Fire Revised Retirement System alleged that the July 31, 2020, merger was "procedurally and substantively unfair" and that a special TerraForm board committee that negotiated the merger "failed to advance minority stockholders' interests." "The merger consideration obtained by the special committee was unfair as...

