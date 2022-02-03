Scholar Briefs OK'd In J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 Dismissal Bid

By Vince Sullivan (February 3, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- Three amicus briefs prepared by legal and bankruptcy professors will be allowed in the Chapter 11 proceeding of Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc unit as a hearing over talc claimants' motion to dismiss the case draws near, a New Jersey judge ruled Thursday. During a teleconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan said there were many factors weighing against allowing the professors to submit their amicus briefs in the case of LTL Management LLC, but that controlling precedent calls for a permissive approach toward such interventions. "Ultimately, with hesitation, I'm going to cling to the Third Circuit's stated preference for erring...

