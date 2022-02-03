DC Circ. Won't Rethink $112M Award Ruling Against Ukraine

By Isaac Monterose (February 3, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia refused on Thursday to reconsider a $112 million arbitral award to Russian oil company Pao Tatneft from Ukraine, which had argued that the company was "weaponizing" American courts to use discovery for intelligence gathering. The appellate court did not go into detail about its decision, issued as a short order rejecting Ukraine's petition for an en banc rehearing. To support its accusations that Pao Tatneft spied, Ukraine pointed out last Thursday that the company would not agree to protective orders for its discovery requests against the country. It also said Tatneft's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS