Calif. AG, Perrigo Strike Deal To Reduce Lead In Baby Formula

By Lauren Berg (February 3, 2022, 9:27 PM EST) -- The California Attorney General's Office said Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Perrigo Co. to change its ingredient sourcing in order to reduce the amount of lead in its infant and toddler formula products. Perrigo and its subsidiaries PBM Products LLC and PBM Nutritionals LLC have agreed to keep the lead level in their formula products sold in California at or below 5 to 7 parts per billion, the maximum amount allowed under the state's Proposition 65 before warning labels are required, according to the consent judgment filed Jan. 27 in Alameda County Superior Court. To hit their even lower...

