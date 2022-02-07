Shell Subsidiary Can't Get Quick Win Over Oil Platform Fall

By Jonathan Capriel (February 7, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal court refused to let Shell PLC's subsidiary and another company escape an offshore oil platform worker's slip-and-fall suit, finding there isn't enough evidence at this point to say his injuries were his own fault. U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk last week denied Shell Offshore Inc. and CNOOC Petroleum USA Inc.'s request for summary judgment on Shannon Turner's lawsuit. The two operated the platform, according to court records. The companies argued in a January motion for summary judgment that Turner ignored a buildup of sand, an open and obvious hazard, which caused him to slip and fall....

